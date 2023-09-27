NO POLITICAL PRESSURE MAKERS OF THALAPATHY VIJAY STARRER CLARIFY REASON FOR LEO AUDIO LAUNCH CANCELLATION

Hyderabad: The audio launch event for the upcoming Tamil film Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and featuring Thalapathy Vijay, has been canceled due to a surge in pass requests and concerns regarding safety. The decision to call off the event was made by the film's producers, Seven Studio, and they emphasized that it was not influenced by any political pressures or external factors.

The cancellation comes on the heels of a recent incident at an AR Rahman concert in Paniyur, where overcrowding led to a stampede-like situation. To ensure the safety of the fans and avoid a similar situation, the producers of Leo decided to forgo the audio launch event.

In a social media announcement, Seven Studio stated, "Considering overflowing passes' requests & safety constraints, we have decided not to conduct the Leo Audio Launch. In respect of the fans' wishes, we will keep you engaged with frequent updates. P.S. As many would imagine, this is not due to political pressure or any other reasons."

Archana Kalapathi, CEO of AGS Cinemas, praised this decision and expressed her support for it. She emphasized the importance of prioritizing fan safety and predicted that Leo would still have an impressive opening despite the cancellation of the audio launch.

Fans of Thalapathy Vijay, however, have been speculating about potential political pressure being a factor in the cancellation, although the producers have explicitly denied this. The film's first song, Naa Reddy, also faced criticism for allegedly promoting smoking and rowdy behavior. While the producers didn't issue any official statements, they later added disclaimers to the song.

In response to the cancellation, some fans expressed their desire to hear from Vijay, even if it's through a YouTube video or a television interview. They eagerly await any positive words from their beloved actor.

Leo boasts a star-studded cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, and Arjun in prominent roles, with Sanjay Dutt making his Tamil debut as the antagonist. Trisha, who has been paired opposite Vijay after a long hiatus, is part of the film's ensemble, which also includes Keerthy Suresh, Misha Ghoshal, Mansoor Ali Khan, Sanjay, and Priya Anand.