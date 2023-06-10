NO DRUGGIE SOY BOY SHOULD PLAY LORD RAM KANGANA RANAUT TAKES VEILED DIG AT RANBIR KAPOOR

Hyderabad Kangana Ranaut is known for taking repeated jibes at a few Bollywood celebrities and the actor is back at it again Taking to Instagram Stories Kangana took a veiled dig at Ranbir Kapoor over reports of him playing Lord Ram in the upcoming film being made on the ancient Sanskrit epic RamayanOf late reports of Ranbir and his actor wife Alia Bhatt being roped in for headlining Nitesh Tiwari s muchanticipated film are going rife According to reports Ranbir has also given a look test for the film while makers are in talks to rope in KGF fame Yash to essay the role of Ravan in the film which will be bankrolled by Madhu MantenaWhile nothing is announced officially Kangana took to social media to share her opinion about Ranbir playing Lord Ram in the film Reacting to the reports about Nitesh Tiwari roping in Ranbir Kangana said that no druggie soy boy should play Lord Ram Taking to Instagram Stories Kangana wrote Recently I am hearing about another coming up Bolly Ramayana Where a skinny white rat socalled actor who desperately needs some sun tan and conscience he is infamous for doing nasty underhand PR about almost everyone in the industry known for womanising and drug addiction after desperately trying to prove himself lord shiva in a trilogy which no one watched or want to make more parts of has now grown fancy to be Lord Rama READ Kangana Ranaut loses her cool as video of filthy footprints at Everest emergesShe also took a dig at makers for offering Yash the role of Ravana who according to Kangana looks more like Lord Rama A young southern superstar who is known to be selfmade a devoted family man a traditionalist also according to Valmiki ji description he looks more like Lord Rama in his complexion demeanour and facial features is offered to play Ravana What kind of Kalyuga is this The multiple National Awardwinning actor concluded the note with Jai Shri Ram but not before expressing her displeasure over Ranbir playing Lord Rama yet again No palelooking druggie soy boy should play lord Rama wrote the actor in a lengthy note Meanwhile Kangana also slammed a news report of her turning down film with Dhanush The actor in another Instagram Story called out a fake report of her rejecting Dhanush s next which is tentatively titled D50 Kangana said that Dhanush is her favorite actor and she can never say no to him