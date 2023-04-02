Hyderabad: Adding glam to the NMACC event, King Khan took to the stage to groove to AP Dhillon's chartbuster song Brown Munde. SRK was joined by Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh to deliver an electrifying performance ranging from Jhoome Jo Pathaan from his blockbuster movie Pathaan to Brown Munde. The Pathaan actor went on to say that party agar Ambani ke ghar rakhoge to Pathaan to ayega hi mehmaan-nawazi karne.

Apart from the dance video, a picture of Shah Rukh Khan with AP Dhillion wearing a red blazer with an emerald neckpiece has gone viral. SRK looked stylish as he posed with the singer. The picture is now doing the rounds on the internet, but what caught everyones notice was King Khan dancing to Brown Munde with Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan as he greeted AP Dhillon on stage. Taking to the satge, Varun Dhawan danced to several of his hit songs enthralling the audience with his electrifying energy.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh wowed the audience with his energetic dance routine. In ahuge surprise to the audiences, the Lootera actor also called on stage his Dil Dhadakne Do co-star Priyanka Chopra for a dance on the peppy number Gallan Goodiyaan. Later, Alia Bhatt and Rashmika Mandanna danced to RRR's Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu.

Mumbai now has the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, which features three performance venues: the grand 2,000-seat Grand Theatre, the technologically modern 250-seat Studio Theatre, and the exciting 12S-seat Cube. It also includes the Art House, a four-story dedicated visual arts facility created in accordance with international museum standards to house a selection of exhibits and installations created by the best artists in India and around the globe.

