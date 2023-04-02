Hyderabad: Celebrities from across the globe were present on Day 2 of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) grand opening in Mumbai. On the second of the gala, supermodel Gigi Hadid was startled by actor Varun Dhawan after he lifted and twirled her around on stage. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Rashmika Mandanna delivered an exhilarating performance on the Oscar-winning song Nacho Nacho (the Hindi version of Naatu Naatu).

Varun can be seen hoisting supermodel Gigi Hadid in his arms while dancing in one of the videos going viral online. As Gigi watched his performance, Varun took her to the stage. Then he raised Gigi, and kissed her on the cheek before escorting her off stage. On the other hand, the audience was left enthralled by Alia and Rashmika's performance at NMACC day 2 in Mumbai, in addition to Varun's performance.

The videos of the respective dance performances were shared on the actors' and paparazzi's fan pages. Alia is seen wearing a short dress in the video, while Rashmika grooved in a saree. In the video, Bhatt first takes off her heels before beginning to dance, spinning around Rashmika Mandanna on stage. Alia and Rashmika attempted a ballroom routine, with the former twirling the Pushpa star.

The two actors ended up doing the hook step of Naatu Naatu while the crowd applauded them. Earlier, Rashmika performed on Naatu Naatu at the Indian Premier League 2023 opening ceremony on Friday in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. This wasn't even Alia's first time performing the song on stage. Alia, dressed in a white saree, performed the hook steps of Naatu Naatu during an award ceremony a few months ago.

