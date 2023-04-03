Hyderabad: Gauri Khan can be seen enjoying as Priyanka Chopra dances on stage in a video from the second day of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre gala. While, on the first day of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre gala, actress Priyanka Chopra was seen hugging filmmaker Karan Johar. On day 2, we see none other than Gauri Khan vibing to Priyanka's performance with Ranveer Singh on Gallan Goodiyaan from their film Dil Dhadakne Do (2015).

This comes after Priyanka's contentious podcast about leaving Bollywood due to shady politics. In a video released by a journalist, Priyanka can be seen dancing on stage with her Dil Dhadakne Do co-star Ranveer Singh. Ranveer even kissed Priyanka on the cheeks at the end of her performance.

The image of Gauri Khan dancing to Priyanka and Ranveer's performance while standing in the crowd pit drew everyone's attention. She was accompanied by her best friends Bhavana Panday and Neelam Kothari Soni. The group appeared to be having fun at the occasion despite having issues in the past.

For the uninitiated, Karan was accused by trolls of driving Priyanka away from Bollywood following her podcast. Meanwhile, her infamous feud with Gauri had also resurfaced on the internet. Priyanka did not name anyone in her podcast, but fans assumed she was referring to her 2012 episode with Karan Johar and Gauri Khan.

Priyanka and SRK were rumoured to be having an affair at the time. It was reported that Gauri, her friends, and Karan had bullied Priyanka at parties over the issue. However, Karan later denounced the claims, and they reconciled their disagreements, proof of which is sure their warm reunion at the NMACC event.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan steals show with Jhoome Jo Pathaan, Ranveer Singh-Priyanka Chopra recreate Gallan Goodiyaan at NMACC