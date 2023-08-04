NITIN DESAI FUNERAL MAHARASHTRA CM EKNATH SHINDE BOLLYWOOD STALWART AAMIR KHAN AND OTHERS PAY LAST RESPECTS

Hyderabad: Art director Nitin Desai's funeral was held at ND Art World Pvt Ltd Studios. Many friends and well-wishers came to pay their last respect to the creative genius. His mortal remains were preserved at the Diwan -E-Aam studio, where relatives and friends arrived to pay homage and final farewell.

Among the slew of visitors were top political leaders and Bollywood celebrities. From Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar paying their respects to art director Nitin Desai to Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, many celebrities and known personalities conveyed their sympathies to Desai's family.

CM Shinde and Deputy CM Pawar paid a visit to his studio, where Desai's remains was stored. Prior to this, Shinde also conveyed his sympathies via Twitter after learning of the tragic news. Political leader Ramdas Athavle was also present at the venue.

Many well-known Bollywood superstars were also seen paying their tributes. Aamir Khan, was photographed at the funeral along with filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar. Dil Chahta Hai fame actor Sonali Kulkarni was also spotted during the last rites.

For the unversed, Desai's body was discovered in his studio in Maharashtra's Raigad district. Desai is survived by his wife Naina, their daughter Mansi, and their son Siddhant. The art director died by suicide when his family was away in the United States.

Desai, one of Bollywood's most prominent art directors, was discovered dead at his studio on August 2, only days before his 58th birthday (August 9). According to police sources, he was in debt and may have taken such a dramatic measure after failing to repay a debt of over Rs 252 crore.

Nitin Chandrakant Desai has worked with a number of directors, including Ashutosh Gowariker, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He was well-known for his art designs in films such as Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (2000), Lagaan (2002), Devdas (2003), Jodhaa Akbar (2008) and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015).

