NIMRAT KAUR SAYS BEING SISTER OF FORMER STUDENT COUNSELLOR ENHANCED HER ROLE IN SCHOOL OF LIES WEB SERIES

Mumbai: Actor Nimrat Kaur, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming web series 'School of Lies, has said that being the sister of a former student counsellor came in handy for her role in the series. In 'School of Lies', Nimrat essays the role of a student counsellor, who is roped in to talk to students after one of them goes missing. Although the actor didn't model the character on her sister, having real-life inspiration at home did enhance her performance manifold.

Speaking to IANS, Nimrat said, "My sister happens to be a former student counsellor. So, I have seen how she has dealt with students over many years. She used to sometimes be so drained because she couldn't imagine little kids going through such insanely complex problems and even personally, I have seen her journey up close". She also shared that her sister's work made her realise how dealing with kids can be tricky as they are quite mysterious with curious minds.

She further mentioned, "Although I didn't model this character on her, I know how difficult it gets and I'm aware of the challenges that a counsellor has to face by looking at my sister. Through her work, I understood how difficult the world can be for kids and how sensitively you have to talk to kids without making them feel like they're kids. You have to meet them at eye level, talking to them is a lost battle because kids are sensitive, mysterious and how withdrawn they can be". 'School of Lies' is an eight-episode series, which will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from June 2. (IANS)