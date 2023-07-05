Hyderabad: Actor Niharika Konidela confirmed her separation from Chaitanya in her most recent Instagram post on Wednesday. She posted a message on her Instagram account informing followers of their decision to go separate ways.

"Chaitanya and I have mutually decided to part ways and ask for kindness and sensitivity as we move on," her statement stated. "I'd like to express my gratitude to my family and friends for all of their support. I ask for some solitude so that we can get used to this new normal in peace. I appreciate your understanding," she added.

Rumours of their separation initially started to circulate when Niharika attended her brother Varun Tej's engagement without Chaitanya. Both Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya had also taken down all of their posts that featured one another, including the ones from their wedding celebrations that had earlier this year triggered split suspicions.

Niharika and Chaitanya tied the knot with Chaitanya in 2020, in Udaipur. Chaitanya, who is a techie from Hyderabad, posted the same statement on Instagram. Although the cause of their divorce is unknown, it is believed that irreconcilable disagreements may have played a role.

She began her career as a television host before transitioning to acting in web series created by her production company Pink Elephant Pictures. Her three web series include Muddapappu Avakai, Nanna Koochi, and Madhouse. In 2016, she made her film debut with Oka Manasu. The sister of Telugu actor Varun Tej, Niharika is the daughter of actor-producer Nagendra Babu and niece of megastar Chiranjeevi.

