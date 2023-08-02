Hyderabad: Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas had a fantastic time in July if the latter's latest Instagram pictures are anything to go by. NickYanka, as they are fondly called by fans, are seemingly enjoying life together while continuing to make strides in their respective careers.

The couple is known for being avid social media users and often treat their fans with glimpses of their personal and professional life on social media. This time, Nick posted an album of ten pictures all at once, captioning it, "July was a movie." The photos showcased them enjoying themselves on a yacht, at the beach, and dining at a restaurant. In some pictures, they were elegantly dressed up, adding variety to their adventures. The album also included pictures from Priyanka's recent 41st birthday celebration.

Meanwhile, Priyanka also took to Instagram to share pictures with her little princess. In her latest post, the actor is seen enjoying the "super moon" while holding baby Malti Marie in her hands.

Priyanka and Nick got married in 2018 and became parents to their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in 2022. In a recent appearance on Dax Shepard's podcast, Priyanka shared that when Nick first approached her in 2016, she was hesitant to engage as she was in a relationship at the time. However, they eventually got together and found happiness despite the age difference, jokingly referring to Nick as a "70-year-old man stuck in a 25-year-old's body."

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra has been focusing on her Hollywood career and has been absent from Bollywood projects. She has been part of successful American projects such as Quantico and Baywatch. Her latest work includes the spy-thriller series Citadel. As for Nick, he was last seen in Robert Schwartzman's film, The Good Half, playing the role of a writer named Renn, who returns to his hometown for his mother's funeral.

