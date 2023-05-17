NICK JONAS REVEALS FIRST DM WITH PRIYANKA CHOPRA SAYS LIFE BEFORE HER DOESNT EXIST

Hyderabad: Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never fail to set major relationship goals. Priyanka has often shared the story of how Nick slid into her direct messages (DMs) in 2016 and suggested they should meet up. Recently, on a talk show, Nick was asked if he had ever messaged other women before Priyanka Chopra. Read to know his side of the story.

On the show, an audience asked Nick about his first text to Priyanka and whether he had ever slid into other women's DMs before her. Initially, he did not answer the second part of the question and instead, he said, "Life before Priyanka is a distant memory. It doesn't exist." When asked what his first text to her was, he took his phone out of his pocket and said, "Let me look. I saved a photo of it." The audience ooh-ed and aah-ed upon hearing what Nick said. Additionally, he said, "I can also go to my DMs and it's still there." Nick then, showed the message to the camera and read it aloud.

He continued, "I said something to the effect of, 'Hey, I know we have a lot of things in common, friends in common, and I think we should meet'. And she right away responded, 'Nice to meet you, let's get off DM, let's go to text. My team might be watching'." He concluded by saying, "I'm sure there were DMs previously, but the only one that mattered was my wife."

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra revealed that when Nick Jonas texted her in 2016, she was at the end of her last long-term relationship. At the time, Priyanka did not want to engage with him much due to the age gap between them. Priyanka and Nick got married in 2018, and the couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in 2022.