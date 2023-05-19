NICK JONAS REACTS TO INDIAN PAPS CALLING HIM AE NICKUA CHUCKLES WHEN HOST CALLS HIM JIJU

Hyderabad: Singer Nick Jonas has been often referred to as 'Nick Jiju' by his fans from India after he married actor Priyanka Chopra in 2018. In fact, during his Mumbai visits, the desi paparazzi also refer to him as 'jiju'. Recently, on a chat show, Nick chuckled when the host asked him whether she too could call him 'jiju', which is a term of affection for 'brother-in-law'.

The Maan Meri Jaan singer chuckled and said, "A lot of people do (call him jiju)." He further said that on his recent visit to India, where he accompanied his actor-wife Priyanka Chopra at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre's grand launch event, all the paparazzi on the red carpet were calling him 'jiju'.

After that, the host made him listen to a different video from the red carpet, where one of the paparazzi can be heard saying, "Ae Nickua." To that, Nick said, "Yes, I did hear that," and continued saying, "It was great to be back. I love India. It has been a couple of years since I have been there because of Covid, so this was a really fun trip. So yes, great to hear the many nicknames I have now."

Nick also mentioned how much he enjoyed Indian cuisine, saying that he preferred jalebis and samosas instead of gulab jamun and spring rolls. He revealed that despite being married to Priyanka for five years, her friends and family members still keep checking with him about how much amount of spice he can handle in his food. However, he said that pickles are too hot for him, therefore he must avoid them.

Nick has been promoting his forthcoming album titled The Album with the Jonas Brothers. They recently finished a residency in Las Vegas. Nick also had a cameo appearance in Priyanka's most recent Hollywood film, Love Again.