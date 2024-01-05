Hyderabad: Ileana D'Cruz and her partner Michael Dolan embraced parenthood with the arrival of their son, Koa Phoenix Dolan, in August 2023. Throughout her pregnancy, the media buzzed with speculations about her relationship with Michael, but the actor chose to keep details private.

In her recent interview, Ileana, who is residing in the US with Michael and their newborn, opened up about the reality of postpartum depression, underlining the need for a strong support system. While discussing the challenges of motherhood, she highlighted the intensity of emotions and the experience of "mom guilt." Ileana praised Michael for being a fantastic partner who offers unwavering support, allowing her to navigate this phase more smoothly.

Despite sharing insights into motherhood on her social media, Ileana remains guarded about divulging details regarding her partner. When questioned about her alleged marriage to Michael in May 2023, she chose to maintain a level of secrecy. "There's so much speculation. Let's just leave it at that. It is nice to have a tiny bit of mystery, right? Well, honestly, I haven't decided how much I want to talk about this part of my life. It comes from a space where previously I talked about my relationship," said Ileana.

The actor said her decision to keep certain aspects of her private life under wraps stems from past experiences. "I didn't like how some people spoke about it back then. I can handle things said about me, but I am not comfortable with people talking rubbish about my partner or my family," Ileana quipped.