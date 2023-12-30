Hyderabad: The festive spirit has taken over B-town, with celebrities departing from Mumbai to various picturesque destinations to welcome 2024 with their dear ones. Among the jet-setting personalities were the newlyweds Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, spotted at Mumbai airport en route to their holiday getaway. Similarly, also seen at the airport were Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura Khan, combining their New Year's break with what seems to be a delayed honeymoon.

Randeep and Lin embarked on their first New Year's celebration as a married couple. Lin's was spotted in a pastel green shirt, a white crop top paired with white pants, and a brown tote bag completing her chic airport look. Matching her elegance, Randeep sported a light pastel-colored shirt, olive green pants, accessorised with black sunglasses and a brown hat, complementing his wife's ensemble.

Beyond their stylish airport appearance, what caught attention was Lin's endearing gesture of fixing her husband's hair, showcasing the sweet nuances of married life. Before heading for the flight, the couple also briefly posed for paparazzi.

On the same morning, Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan were spotted at Mumbai Airport. Sshura opted for a relaxed yet trendy outfit, donning a grey top paired with matching pants, white sneakers, a grey bag, and a black baseball cap. In contrast, Arbaaz Khan wore a black full-sleeved tee with denim jeans and red-and-black sneakers.