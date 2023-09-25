New Delhi: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra, who tied the knot at a lavish ceremony in Udaipur in the presence of their close friends and family members, have arrived in the Capital. The couple received a warm welcome at the airport. Raghav chose to wear a brown colour Kurta pyjama with a Nehru jacket while Parineeti opted for a yellow-coloured suit.

While talking to the media about the kind of attention the couple is getting on social media and the outpouring of wishes from everyone, he said, “Thank you.” Parineeti hugged her brothers, Sahaj and Shivang, and fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva. Raghav and Parineeti never miss to give major couple goals. At the airport, Raghav cutely picked up his wife's dupatta while she made her way into their car.

Fashion designer and uncle of the groom, Pawan Sachdeva expressed his excitement about their marriage and he also opened up about the outfit of Raghav. He told a news agency, “What could be greater happiness than this, both are officially married. They are officially married now and a new joy has entered our lives."

While talking about the social media craze, he added, “Both of them are such big personalities, they are stars of India - one from politics and the other from films. So, social media will obviously be crazy for them.” On designing Raghav’s attire, he said, “I designed his outfit keeping his choices and entire theme in mind.”

Parineeti’s brother Shivang said, "This is such a joyous moment for both our families. There is a lot of excitement.” Sahaj also added, “People love them. They are popular across the country, and their coming together is being liked by the public."

Shivang Chopra wrote a heartwarming note on his Instagram handle for the couple, “Some things just feel right. Some people just feel right. Some emotions are just beautiful. Some moments are just beautiful. For the Chopra’s and the Chadha’s….all of this WAS JUST BEAUTIFUL. Welcome to the family Jeej. @raghavchadha88 Welcome to the craziness which is the Chopra family. @parineetichopra You've made a stunning bride next to this handsome young vibey dude. Love you both to Pluto and back."