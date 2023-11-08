Hyderabad: Diwali 2023 is almost approaching, and Bollywood celebrities have been busy attending Diwali celebrations. Meanwhile, Swara Bhasker, who gave birth to her daughter Raabiyaa in September 2023, is experiencing serious FOMO (fear of missing out) as she shares a glimpse of her post-partum life while recalling how she used to dress up and travel places during Diwali.

Swara Bhasker took to Instagram to share a humorous video of herself reminiscing on her amazing Diwali appearances in the past. The video shows her lying on the bed in her PJs, holding her lilttle daughter Raabiyaa close to her. The Veere Di Wedding actress is then seen looking through her phone, missing getting Diwali ready in ethnic attire. She admitted to suffering serious FOMO because she will be at home with her daughter this year.

The reel's caption read, "POV: Postpartum mum remembering when she used to get dressed and go places." Swara Bhasker's spectacular Diwali looks over the years are then shown in the video, with the song Jhumka Gira Re playing in the backdrop. Swara looks at her newborn child at the end of the amusing video, thinking, "Aaaaaah well...good run!"

Swara Bhaskar and her spouse Fahad Ahmad welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on September 23. Sharing her daughter's name, she wrote, "A prayer heard, a blessing granted, a song whispered, a mystic truth. Raabiyaa, our baby girl, was born on September 23, 2023. Thank you for your love, from the bottom of our hearts! It's a completely other world.''