Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra will soon be tying the knot with Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, reports suggest. Amid the wedding rumours, an old interview of the actor has surfaced online. In the clip which is doing rounds on the internet, Parineeti is seen outrightly rejecting the idea of marrying a politician.

As Parineeti and Raghav are gearing up for their reported wedding, a throwback interview of the actor took the internet by storm. The video which is creating waves on social media is three years old and appears from the promotions of Parineeti's 2019 release film Jabariya Jodi which also starred Sidharth Malhotra in the lead.

In the interview, Parineeti is seen answering rapid-fire questions about whom she would like to marry from Hollywood and pat came reply, "Bradley Cooper." When asked about any politician, the actor said that there are a lot many options to choose from and a politician will never be her choice as a life partner.

READ | Parineeti Chopra is all smiles as she arrives with Raghav Chadha at Mumbai airport

Well, destiny clearly had some other plans for Parineeti. The actor will soon be taking the plunge with Raghav whom she knows from her university days in the UK. Parineeti's throwback interview has evoked a few amusing reactions from netizens. A user on Instagram wrote, "Never say never, you know," while another simply wrote, "Destiny."

Meanwhile, Parineeti and Raghav were spotted together at the Mumbai airport as they returned from Delhi today morning. Raghav is said to be meeting Parineeti's cousin and actor Priyanka Chopra who flew down from Los Angeles with family to attend the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.