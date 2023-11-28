Hyderabad: Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli heaped praise on Sandeep Reddy Vanga for his innovative approach to cinema, drawing parallels to the groundbreaking work of Ram Gopal Varma. At the Animal pre-release event held here on Monday, Rajamouli lauded Vanga as a director who fearlessly challenges norms a trait akin to RGV, who once shook the film industry with films like Satya, Rangeela, Bhoot, Rakta Charitra, and More.

Ram Gopal Varma, in response to Rajamouli's accolades, humorously took to X, formerly Twitter, to share his reaction. He posted a clip of Rajamouli's speech and added a touch of playful disbelief to the acknowledgment.

During the event, Rajamouli also expressed his admiration for actor Ranbir Kapoor, labeling him as his favorite. He light-heartedly teased Ranbir by presenting a hypothetical choice between collaborating with Sandeep Reddy Vanga or himself, to which Ranbir playfully favoured Vanga.

Animal pre-lease event not only highlighted the anticipation surrounding the film's release but also showcased the mutual admiration and camaraderie among talents in the Indian film industry. At the event, Rajamouli also acknowledged that the love of Telugu audience for their cinema is unparalleled.

Previously, when Rajamouli's film RRR garnered international acclaim, Ram Gopal Varma had praised Rajamouli's unprecedented achievement. Varma had lauded Rajamouli's milestone moment at the Critics' Choice Awards, acknowledging its historical significance in Indian cinema.

Meanwhile, the upcoming film Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, is slated for release on December 1 in multiple languages—Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film will have a release clash with Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur.