Hyderabad: Following the triumphant touchdown of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface, social media users had a field day when they stumbled upon an unexpected tidbit: a claim that "Bollywood actor Rakesh Roshan had also set foot on the Moon" in the past.

The amusing incident transpired when Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, inadvertently mixed up Indian astronaut Rakesh Sharma with Bollywood director-producer Rakesh Roshan, resulting in a meme frenzy on social media. Mamata Banerjee's video clip has since gone viral on X (previously known as Twitter) with netizens trolling the minister with hilarious memes.

The comment triggered an outpour of memes and jest on the micro-blogging platform 'X'. Banerjee humorously stated, "I distinctly remember that when they reached the Moon, Indira Gandhi had asked Rakesh Roshan about India's appearance from space." It needs to be mentioned that Rakesh Sharma went o space and not to moon.

Banerjee was, in fact, alluding to the famous exchange between Rakesh Sharma, India's first astronaut, and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. During a conversation with Sharma from space, the late Prime Minister had inquired, "How does India appear to you from above?" To this, Sharma had famously responded, "Saare jahan se accha" (Better than the entire world).

The Internet was quick to respond, and it has now come up with some funny memes based on her statement. Sharing the video on X, social media users edited Rakesh Roshan's pictures dressed in a space suit, while others opined that the director must have met 'Jadoo' from Koi... Mil Gaya in space.

Meanwhile, India became the first country to successfully soft land a spacecraft on the moon's South Pole. With this, India has joined the ranks of the United States, China, and Russia in successfully landing on the moon.

