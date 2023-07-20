Hyderabad: Suriya's upcoming movie Kanguva is eagerly anticipated throughout India. Fans are in a frenzy as the makers today revealed a significant update. Taking to Twitter, makers announced that the first sneak peek of Suriya's look in the movie will be out on July 23. While this information has fans giddy with excitement, makers also released a pre-look poster of the lead actor.

Ahead of the first look, makers teased fans with the actor's appearance. The teaser poster has garnered a lot of interest from movie fans. Suriya is portrayed as a warrior with tribal tattoos and bone amulets. He has long hair and a sword in his hand as well. On the poster, the description read: "The man, the wild, the story."

Every scar has a story, the creators noted in the caption. A few quick-thinking enthusiasts started looking for theories about the poster at this point. According to Twitteratis, the scars or tattoos on his body represent the number of battle kills he has achieved.

The VFX and detailing in the poster have exceeded public expectations, and the glimpse is predicted to be no different. Suriya apparently plays a double role in the film, one of a warrior from a different time period and the other a modern man in the film. It is advertised as an outright historic action drama.

The movie, which also stars Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, Anand Raj, Redin Kingsley, Ravi Raghavendra, and others in supporting parts, marks the Tamil debut of well-known Bollywood actress Disha Patani. Studio Green Films and UV Creations are funding the film. It will be available in 2D and 3D editions, with Sri Prasad is in charge of the music.

