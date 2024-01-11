Hyderabad/Mumbai: Netflix has removed actor Nayanthara’s recent release Annapoorani from its platform after a request from its producer to edit out a particular dialogue to which a section of Hindus took exceptions to, on Thursday. A search in the Netflix movie database did not fetch the movie as it used to until recently.

A dialogue between the characters in the movie is seen discussing the food habits of Ram, as stated in the epic Ramayana.

Zee Studios, one of the producers of the film, had written to Vishwa Hindu Parishad apologising for hurting the latter's sentiments and that they had placed a request to remove the movie from the OTT platform for replacing it with an edited version.

Annapoorani was released across theatres on December 1 and made it to the OTT giant 28 days later.

Activists of two right wing outfits have filed separate complaints here against actor Nayanthara and others associated with the film. They alleged that certain scenes in it hurt religious sentiments of Hindus, police said on Thursday.

According to the complainants, the film makes controversial remarks about Ram and also promotes 'love jihad', they said.

"A complaint was submitted by the activists of Bajrang Dal to the Oshiwara police station in western suburbs two days ago, and an inquiry in this connection is underway," a police official said.

Another complaint was filed at the Lokmanya Tilak Marg police station in South Mumbai by Ramesh Solanki, founder of Hindu IT Cell, an official said.

According to his complaint, the film 'Annapoorani' demeans Lord Ram and it was intentionally released to hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus.

Solanki also cited a few scenes in the movie, which he says hurt the religious sentiments.

The complaint mentions the last scene of the film which shows a temple priest's daughter, played by Nayanthara, offering namaz wearing 'hijab' before making biryani.

In another scene, Farhaan, the friend of the character played by Nayanthara, brainwashes her into cutting meat and says Bhagwan Shri Ram and Maa Sita had also consumed meat.

It mentions one more scene in which Nayanthara doesn't go to the temple, but goes to Farhaan's place for 'iftaar'.

Solanki demanded in his complaint that a first information report (FIR) be filed against actor Nayanthara, director Nilesh Krishnaa and others for hurting religious sentiments and promoting 'love jihad'.

"We have received a written complaint application against the actor and others," the official said.

"The complainant has so far not visited the police station. We are waiting for him to appear before the police so that we can take further course of action," the official said.