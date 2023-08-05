Hyderabad: Sharing an interesting update on the Indian adaption of the globally popular Archies comics, Netflix India dropped posters for the primary characters of Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'. The posters unveiled the names of the character featuring the actors portraying them, and it seems that the makers of the Indian adaptation have retained the names from the original comic book series.

Sharing the poster for the character of Archie Andrews, Netflix wrote in the caption, "Meet Archie Andrews, the heartthrob of Riverdale who isn’t sure where his heart belongs 😍 Guess we’ll find out on #TheArchies, coming soon only on Netflix (heart emoji)". Agastya Nanda will be portraying the titular character in the film.

While sharing the poster for the character of Veronica Lodge, the caption said, "Sassy to classy and everything in between, the world better watch out for Veronica Lodge ‘cause here she comes. Meet her on #TheArchies, coming soon only on Netflix! (heart emoji)". Suhana Khan will be portraying the character of Veronica in the Indian adaption.

For the poster of the character Betty Cooper, Netflix wrote, "She might be the girl next door but she’s not one to be taken granted for. Meet Betty Cooper on #TheArchies, coming soon only on Netflix!" Khushi Kapoor will be portraying the character of Betty in the film.

Sharing the poster for the fan-favourite foodie Jughead Jones, the caption said, "The only food he'll share with you is food for thought. Hide your burgers and milkshakes, Jughead and #TheArchies arrive soon only on Netflix!" Actor Mihir Ahuja will be playing Jughead in the Zoya Akhtar directorial.

While sharing the poster for Ethel Muggs, they wrote "Ethel Muggs knows how to keep things quirky, witty and crafty! Whipping out sweetness is her superpower, so catch her in #TheArchies, coming soon only on Netflix". Ethel Muggs will be portrayed by DOT.

Dilton Doiley's character poster said, "Meet Dilton, Riverdale's own walking library. When he isn't hanging with the gang, he's inventing to make the world a better place. Get set to geek out with him and #TheArchies, only on Netflix!" Yuvraj Menda is set to play Riverdale's geek in the Indian adaptation.

Sharing Reggie Mantle's poster, Netflix wrote, "The only thing Reggie loves more than himself, is him winning. Beware, he’ll charm his way through your heart. Catch him on #TheArchies, coming soon only on Netflix!" Vedang Raina is set to play the heartthrob of Riverdale in the Zoya Akhtar directorial.

The cast of The Archies was recently seen together at the Netflix Tudum event in Brazil. The teaser for the film was met with mixed responses from the audience. The release date for Netflix's The Archies is yet to be announced.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in first look from Chandramukhi 2