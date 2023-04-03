Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia is enjoying the best time with her husband Angad Bedi and their two kids in the Maldives. The actor checked into the island nation a few days ago and has been actively treating her fans to amazing pictures from her Maldives vacation. She recently posted a number of pictures on her social media handle in which she is seen having her best time with her family.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared various pictures of her spring break with a caption that read, "Take us to our favourite part of the 🌎 … where the sun shines bright and everything feels right!!! 🐬✈️🌊🐠🤿🐢🦈#springbreak #photodump." Reacting to the post, a user commented, "Wish you Happy hour's & Happy Holidays 🏝✌✨💖💕🦋." Another commented, "Beautiful Pics Neha U R Looking Beautiful❤️❤️❤️❤️." One more user wrote, "What brand of sunglasses are u using ma'am?"

Meanwhile, on the professional front, it will be the first time that Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia will appear together on TV. The couple will collaborate on a comedy-drama written by well-known author Chetan Bhagat. The film's final days of production were spent in Mumbai. Raghavan Rao will be played by Angad, and Savi, his wife, will be played by Neha. A married couple is the focus of the narrative during the Covid lockdowns.

It's a humorous story of a couple that cohabitated throughout the Covid lockdown and their shared connection. Neha and Angad married in Delhi in a private ceremony in 2018. They were blessed with their first daughter Mehr in November of that year. Their second child Guriq was welcomed by the couple in October 2021.