NEHA DHUPIA ALL SET TO RETURN WITH 6TH SEASON OF NO FILTER NEHA

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia is about to captivate fans once more with the highly anticipated sixth season of her wildly successful podcast, No Filter Neha in video format. Neha, the show's creative force, has not only created it but has also driven its enormous success as a producer.

No Filter Neha was a pioneering force in the podcasting industry, long before podcasts became mainstream in India. Dhupia's unique approach to frank chats with celebrities has resonated with listeners, making the show a digital entertainment fixture. What makes the upcoming season's concept even more fascinating is that it will be video-first and released on JioTV, ensuring that each episode has a considerably greater reach.

Talking about the same, Neha said: "I'm excited to reintroduce the 6th season of No Filter Neha in a novel video format with JioTV. Witnessing the podcast's evolution into a space for genuine and spontaneous discussions has been remarkable. This season, with 8 episodes featuring prominent figures in Indian cinema, is set to be even more thrilling. Brace yourself for candid and unfiltered conversations offering a glimpse into the glamorous realm of the film industry.”