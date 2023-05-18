Hyderabad: While the new Kapoor family mansion is still being built, Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor is said to have purchased a luxury apartment in Mumbai. Neetu Kapoor reportedly spent Rs 17.4 crore for a brand-new flat in Mumbai just weeks after her daughter-in-law Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt bought a house in Bandra. Neetu's newly registered apartment is situated In the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), opposite the Sofitel Hotel, on the seventh floor of Sunteck Realty's 19-story Signia Isle building.

If reports are to be believed, Neetu and vendor Kewal Krishan Nohria registered the purchase on May 10. The Jugjugg Jeeyo actor made a payment of Rs. 1.04 crore in stamp duty. Three parking spaces are included with the 3,387-square-foot apartment. Recently, Alia Bhatt, Neetu's daughter-in-law, paid Rs 37 crore for a flat in Mumbai's Bandra neighbourhood.

The registration was completed for the flat on April 10. It is situated on the sixth floor of the Aerial View Cooperative Housing Society Limited in the Bandra neighbourhood of Pali Hill. For the unversed, Alia also gifted her sister Shaheen two apartments in Juhu on the same day.

The Kapoor family will also likely soon relocate to a large mansion, also in the Pali Hill neighbourhood. The multi-story bungalow is now being built, and both Alia and Neetu have been spotted stopping by the site frequently to see how things are coming along. Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu and late actor Rishi Kapoor's son, frequently joins them.

After starring in several successful films during the 1970s, Neetu took a break from performing to focus on raising her kids. During this time, she appeared in a few flicks here and there, but JugJugg Jeeyo, which also starred Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Anil Kapoor, marked her official comeback. She also frequently appears on reality television.

