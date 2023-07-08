NEETU KAPOOR BIRTHDAY ALIA BHATT DEDICATES ADORABLE POST TO QUEEN SEE HOW RANBIR RIDDHIMA CELEBRATED THE DAY IN ITALY

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor celebrates her 65th birthday today and her family made her feel loved on her special day. While Neetu's daughter-in-law and actor Alia Bhatt shared an adorable birthday post on Instagram Stories, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and son Ranbir Kapoor made sure to shower some surprise birthday love on the actor.

On Saturday, Alia took to Instagram Stories to share a stunning monochrome picture of Neetu. Extending birthday wishes, the Raazi actor wrote, "Happy birthday queen. You make everything wonderful!!! Love you oh so much!" Alia chose to share this beautiful image of Neetu from her and Ranbir's wedding reception. In the picture, Neetu is seen donning a black sequin ensemble, and need we say she looks gorgeous in the jumpsuit?

Meanwhile, the Kapoor siblings celebrated Neetu's birthday in Italy. Ranbir jetted off to Portofino to ring in his mother's birthday with his elder sister Riddhima, and niece Samara. Riddhima's husband Bharat Sahni also joined the Kapoors to celebrate Neetu's birthday in Italy. While Sahanis and Kapoors were together in Portofino, Riddhima's birthday post for Neetu hints that they missed Alia and Raha during the celebrations.

Taking to Instagram, Riddhima shared an adorable family picture featuring herself, Ranbir, Bharat, Samara, and Neetu. Wishing her mom on birthday, Riddhima wrote, "Happy Bday Ma❤️ We adore you ❤️#backboneofthefamily (major missing @aliaabhatt & my baby Raha) #portofino🇮🇹."

Neetu also shared the same image on her Instagram handle and let Alia know that she missed her "love" Alia and Raha. Sharing the image, the veteran actor wrote, "Beautiful cherished day ❤️😍 missed @aliaabhatt #raha ( my loves ) @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial @brat.man @samarasahnii."

Meanwhile, Neetu was last seen in Jug Jug Jeeyo directed by Habib Faisal. The actor made her presence felt in the ensemble cast which included Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani. In the relationship drama, Neetu essayed the role of Geeta, who realises her marriage has hit rock bottom but manages to sail through the situation with sensitivity and poise.