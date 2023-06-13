Hyderabad Film producer Madhu Mantena was formerly married to Bollywood actor Neena Gupta s daughter Masaba Gupta In 2019 the couple got divorced Masaba is now married to actor Satyadeep Mishra while the producer got hitched to Ira Trivedi recently in a grand wedding in MumbaiReacting to his exsoninlaw s wedding pictures Neena Gupta dropped a comment on his post She recently congratulated her daughter Masaba Gupta s exhusband Madhu Mantena on his marriage to Ira Trivedi Madhu married Ira on Sunday and turned to Instagram to thank his supporters writing a moving statement about how he feels complete now Mantena stated in his note I m Complete now I ve never felt happier or more at ease in my life I was really punching above my weight when I asked Ira to marry me and with a little help from God I married her yesterday Ira s effect on me has helped me get closer to God and experiment with cocreating with the universe in recent years As Ira and I begin to construct our own family I feel powerful and secure I am thrilled by all of the love that Ira and I have received over the last two days from our family friends and wellwishers We are grateful to have all of you Mantena s fraternity pals including Neena Gupta expressed their affection for the new couple in the comments section of his article Congratulations she wrote in responseMadhu Mantena was previously married to fashion designer Masaba Gupta following a relationship with Nandana Sen They were married in 2015 The pair however chose to divorce in 2019 While the producer has married Ira Trivedi Masaba married her Masaba Masaba costar actor Satyadeep Mishra in January of this yearMantena incidentally is Ram Gopal Varma s cousin and together with Anurag Kashyap Vikramaditya Motwane and Vikas Bahl cofounded Phantom Films which produced outstanding films such as Bombay Velvet Ugly Queen and Raman Raghav 20Also read Madhu MantenaIra Trivedi wedding Aamir Khan poses with groom Hrithik Roshan shows up with GF Saba Azad