'Need entire universe working for me': Jude Anthany Joseph manifests Oscar for 2018
Published: 2 hours ago
Hyderabad: Jude Anthany Joseph helmed survival drama 2018: Everyone Is a Hero stands as India's official entry for the 2024 Oscars. During his promotional tour in the US, Jude visited The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, where he shared his aspirations for the Oscars through social media, expressing his hopes to win The Best International Feature Film award for India on March 10, 2024.
Jude Anthany Joseph documented his visit to the Dolby Theatre on social media. The filmmaker shared a series of pictures and manifested the Oscar for his film in 2024. "I need my God and the entire universe working for me to stand here on March 10, 2024 with the Oscar for The Best International Feature Film for India, for us. Waiting for that day," wrote the director alongside the images taken at the prestigious venue where the Oscars are annually presented.
During his visit, he took the opportunity to sit on stage, pose next to a seat reserved for director Steven Spielberg, and explore various areas within the iconic venue. Furthermore, Jude shared pictures hinting at his reception of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In the image taken between Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street, Jude is seen proudly displaying a star adorned with his name. ETV Bharat tried to contact the filmmaker but couldn't reach him to confirm his reception of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
2018: Everyone Is a Hero is a gripping thriller bankrolled by Kavya Film Company, capturing the narrative during the 2018 Kerala floods, a calamity that led to devastating consequences claiming over 480 lives. Joseph's film unfolds in a fictional village, portraying characters from diverse backgrounds as they confront the challenges posed by the flood and work collectively to survive. Headlined by Tovino Thomas, the film also stasr Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Narain and Lal in pivotal roles.