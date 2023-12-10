Hyderabad: Jude Anthany Joseph helmed survival drama 2018: Everyone Is a Hero stands as India's official entry for the 2024 Oscars. During his promotional tour in the US, Jude visited The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, where he shared his aspirations for the Oscars through social media, expressing his hopes to win The Best International Feature Film award for India on March 10, 2024.

Jude Anthany Joseph documented his visit to the Dolby Theatre on social media. The filmmaker shared a series of pictures and manifested the Oscar for his film in 2024. "I need my God and the entire universe working for me to stand here on March 10, 2024 with the Oscar for The Best International Feature Film for India, for us. Waiting for that day," wrote the director alongside the images taken at the prestigious venue where the Oscars are annually presented.

During his visit, he took the opportunity to sit on stage, pose next to a seat reserved for director Steven Spielberg, and explore various areas within the iconic venue. Furthermore, Jude shared pictures hinting at his reception of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In the image taken between Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street, Jude is seen proudly displaying a star adorned with his name. ETV Bharat tried to contact the filmmaker but couldn't reach him to confirm his reception of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.