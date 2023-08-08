NAZRIYA NAZIM DROPS LOVED UP PICTURES WITH HUBBY FAHADH FAASIL ON HIS BIRTHDAY CREDITS ONE N ONLY MAMMOOTTY FOR PICTURE

Hyderabad: Unquestionably one of the most adored star couples in the South film Industry Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil surprised their fans with a loved-up picture. As Fahadh isn't very active on social media, Nazriya has always made up for it by frequently posting photos of them together on her Instagram account. As the National Award-winning actor turned 42 on Tuesday, the Ante Sundaraniki actress shared a lovey-dovey post about her spouse on her official account.

The well-known actress wished her spouse Fahadh Faasil a happy birthday and posted a couple of romantic stills with him on Instagram. "Happy birthday my ⭐️Love u shanu !!! Shine on u diamond 💎 No one like u !!!! The best is yet to come ! The bestest friend ….. We Love u❤️"

The post by Nazriya further read, "📸- one n only …my ..our @mammootty ❤️ ur are our favorite 🙏🏻!" The Koode actress also disclosed in her post that Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema, is the one who took the couple's romantic photos. She tagged the megastar in her post revealing that he is their favourite.

As usual, Fahadh Faasil chose to celebrate his birthday low-key with his lovely wife, family, and a select group of close friends. For those who are unaware, the legendary actor and his family, notably his son, actor Dulquer Salmaan, are very close to Fahadh and Nazriya. The 2006 movie Palunku, in which Nazriya played Mammootty's daughter, marked her acting debut as a child artist. On the other side, Fahadh has known the seasoned actor and his family since they were kids. Mammootty has also starred as the main character in several of Fazil's best flicks.

Fahadh is currently basking in the success of the recently released Mari Selvaraj directorial Maamannan. The National Award-winning actor's outstanding performance has been earning rave reviews. In the movie, which also stars Vadivelu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, and Keerthy Suresh, Fahadh plays the main antagonist. The actor is presently preoccupied with the filming of Pushpa 2, the Allu Arjun-starrer in which he will reprise his previous role as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

