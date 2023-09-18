NAYANTHARA WISHES HUBBY VIGNESH SHIVAN ON BIRTHDAY WITH PECK ON NOSE CALLS HIM BLESSING

Hyderabad: On Monday, Nayanthara posted a lovely message for her husband Vignesh Shivan on his birthday. Vignesh Shivan, also known as Wikki, turned 38 today. Nayanthara shared three sweet pictures of their PDA moments as the sun set over the water on his special day.

The Jawan star wrote a lengthy birthday wish for her filmmaker husband on her official Instagram handle. Dropping a string of pictures, she wrote: "Happyyy birthday my blessing😇😇🎉🎉❤️❤️😘😘🧿🧿 There’s so much that I wanna write about you on this special day but if I start then I don’t think I can stop at JUST a few things !! I am so grateful to you for the Love❤️ u shower on me !! Am so grateful for the respect u have for our relationship !! Am so grateful for everything that you are to me 🙏🏻🙏🏻There’s NO ONE LIKE YOU !! Thank you for coming into my life n making it soooo dreamy ,meaningful n beautiful !! You are the besttttt at everything you do !! With alllllll my heart n soul ,I wish my uyir the bestesttt of everything in life 😇😇 May Every Dream of urs come true ❤️❤️ n May God blessss u with all the happiness in the world 😇😇 I LOVE YOU 😘😘😘😘😘😘 (sic)."

The two met in 2015 duirng the filming of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which he directed and she featured in. It was Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's first collaboration. The couple got married last year and now have twin sons, who were born through surrogacy.

On the work front, actress Nayanthara is currently basking in the success of her most recent movie Jawan in which she starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Her upcoming movie's title and first poster were dropped by the makers on Monday. The film Mannangatti: Since 1960 is written and directed by Dude Vicky, and is expected to go on floor soon. However, the film's release date is still pending.

