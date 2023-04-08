NAYANTHARA VIGNESH SHIVAN STEP OUT IN HEAVY RAIN TO DISTRIBUTE ESSENTIALS TO NEEDY VIDEO VIRAL

Hyderabad: Actor Nayanthara and her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan on Friday night distributed essentials to help the needy in heavy rains. A video of the pair handing out bags to the people on the street has surfaced on the internet and currently is going viral. The video shows Nayanthara and Vignesh walking towards a few people who took refuge near some little streetside shops. The fans of both appreciated their generosity.

In the video, Vignesh could be seen holding the bags in one hand and a blue umbrella in the other, while Nayanthara handed out the bags to the people. She was wearing a T-shirt and a pair of blue ripped jeans. Vignesh chose a beige pair of trousers and a cream-coloured shirt. A Twitter user shared the video with a caption that read, "It was really kind of Lady Superstar #Nayanthara and @VigneshShivN to assist homeless persons on the streets who were suffering from the rain. #inspiringcouple."

Meanwhile, Nayanthara recently appeared in the Tamil horror film Connect. The movie was dubbed and released in Hindi last week. In the movie directed by Ashwin Saravanan, Nayanthara played the role of a mother who must take care of her possessed daughter. The movie also featured Vinay Rai, Sathyaraj, and Anupam Kher in significant roles.

In December last year, Nayanthara and Vignesh made their first public appearance after becoming parents for the special premiere of Connect in Chennai. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Chennai in June last year. Their families and a selected group of close friends from the film industry attended the wedding.