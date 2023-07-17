Hyderabad: Superstar Nayanthara's screen space in Jawan prevue raised many eyebrows. While fans were expecting more of her in the highly anticipated sneak peek of the film, Jawan prevue was all about leading man Shah Rukh Khan and had little space for Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi. Day after the release of Jawan prevue, the makers have now treated fans of Nayanthara with a stunning poster from the film.

On Monday, SRK took to Instagram to share an uber-stylish poster of Nayanthara from Jawan. Capturing her in action, the latest poster from Jawan features Nayanthara in uniform while holding a gun. Sharing Nayanthara's poster from Jawan, SRK hyped her co-star and wrote, "She is the thunder that comes before the storm! #Nayanthara #JawanPrevue Out Now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

As seen in the Jawan prevue and latest poster, Nayanthara plays a police officer in the action thriller helmed by Atlee Kumar. The film also features Deepika Padukone in a special appearance while Thalapathy Vijay, who shares close bond with Atlee is also rumoured to be adding star power to the film.

As sneak peek of the film suggests, SRK's character is aided by an army of women that includes Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Girija Oak, Lehar Khan, Ridhi Dogra, and Aaliyah Qureshi. The film bankrolled by SRK and Gauri Khan's banner Red Chillies Entertainment will mark Nayanthara's debut in Hindi cinema. The film which was earlier scheduled to premiere on June 2 is now slated to be released worldwide on September 7.

READ | Nayanthara redefines simplicity and elegance with ethnic airport look - watch video