Hyderabad: Popular South Indian star Nayanthara was recently spotted at Mumbai airport, captivating everyone with her stunning ethnic ensemble. The diva effortlessly combined elegance and comfort in her travel style as she turned heads at the Mumbai airport. Nayanthara graciously posed for the cameras before heading to board the flight.

Nayanthara opted for a gorgeous blue kurta set teamed up with a matching dupatta for her airport look which was a perfect balance of simplicity and sophistication. With minimal makeup, her signature bold eyes and pink lips took center stage, while her luscious tresses cascaded freely.

Choosing to forgo accessories, she allowed her ethnic outfit to shine, completing the look with platform heels. This isn't the first time Nayanthara has chosen ethnic suits as her go-to airport attire. In a previous instance, she also sported a stylish kurta suit set, proving that these ensembles are versatile for any occasion, be it traveling or attending a puja at home.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara has left fans in awe with her action-packed role in the highly anticipated film Jawan, co-starring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. In the recently released Jawan Prevue, she showcased her skills, wielding guns and engaging in intense action sequences. This marks her Bollywood debut, adding to the excitement surrounding the movie.

Jawan features Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist, while Thalapathy Vijay is said to be making a cameo in the actioner. Priya Mani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and others make for a stellar supporting cast for the film produced by Gauri Khan under their home banner Red Chillies Entertainment. Jawan also boasts of a special cameo by Deepika Padukone.

In South, Nayanthara is currently occupied with the shooting of her upcoming project, tentatively titled Lady Superstar 75 helmed by Nilesh Krishnaa. The actor is also said to be joining Kamal Haasan's next venture, KH234, helmed by renowned filmmaker Mani Ratnam. Going by the slate of her upcoming projects, Nayanthara is seemingly focused to charm audiences with her versatile choices.

READ | Nayanthara fumes at fan during temple visit, threatens to break his phone