Mumbai: Fans can’t stop celebrating the release of Jawan. Overwhelmed with the response and after attending the film’s grand premiere in Mumbai, Nayanthara headed back to her home with her husband Vignesh Shivan. In the videos captured by Mumbai-based paps, Nayanthara and Vignesh can be seen making their way towards the entrance of the airport by holding hands. The couple also posed for the shutterbugs.

However, one thing that caught the attention was Nayanthara’s reaction after paps called her recently released film Jawan "movie nahi festival hai". Overwhelmed with such a gesture, the actor smiled back and said, "Thank you". The actor was seen dressed in a simple yet classy blue suit. She completed her look by keeping her hair tied in a bun. Nayanthara also obliged fans with a selfie.

Nayanthara and film director Atlee on Thursday visited the Gaiety Galaxy Cinema in Mumbai to surprise fans and see their reaction while watching their film. Helmed by Atlee, the action thriller stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

On the release day of Jawan, theatres were jam-packed since morning. In fact, King Khan's fans flocked to Mumbai's iconic Gaiety Galaxy theatre at 6 a.m. to watch the first-day-first-show. And guess what? The superstar stayed awake all night to check his fans' reactions to the film.

Ahead of the Jawan release, Nayanthara, along with Vignesh Shivan sought blessings at the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Tirupati. She was accompanied by her Jawan co-star SRK and his daughter Suhana. (ANI)

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Takes Bollywood by Storm, Rakes in Whopping Rs 120 Crore in Two Days