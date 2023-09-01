NAYANTHARA GAINS 1 MILLION FOLLOWERS IN LESS THAN 10 HOURS OF INSTAGRAM DEBUT THAT WAS QUICK EXCLAIMS VIGNESH SHIVAN

Hyderabad: Superstar Nayanthara made Instagram debut on August 31 and within 10 hours, the actor gained over 1 million followers on the photo and video-sharing site. Nayanthara made her Instagram debut sans hype but her arrival on the platform seemingly left fans so exhilarated that her Insta fam crossed the 1 million milestone in no time.

According to a video shared by Rowdy Pictures, a banner co-founded by Nayanthara and Vignesh, the actor's following on Instagram crossed the 1 million mark within 10 hours of her debut on the social networking site. Resharing the video on his Instagram Stories, Vignesh wrote, "That was quick!"

Nayanthara's first post on Instagram was a reel showcasing her twin sons Uyir and Ulag. The superstar is seen holding her twin sons as she walks in oozing swag while Jailer song Alappara's instrumental version runs in the background. Sharing her maiden post on Instagram, Nayanthara wrote, "Naan vandhutaen nu sollu ... (Tell them I've arrived).

The immense buzz around Nayanthara's social media entry stems from the fact that the actor has always safeguarded her personal life from the media glare. Hence, when she hopped on the social media bandwagon, fans are seemingly finding it hard to keep calm.

The actor, who gave Jawan pre-release event in Chennai a miss, was earlier seen celebrating Onam with her family. Earlier this week, Vignesh treated fans with several pictures on social media wherein the family of four was seen having some gala time during the festivities.

On a related note, when Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan made his Instagram debut in July, he gained 1 million followers within an hour of his arrival on the platform.

