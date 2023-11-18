Hyderabad: Actor Nayanthara, often referred to as the 'Lady Superstar' of South cinema, is celebrating her 39th birthday today, on November 18. On her big day, her husband, director Vignesh Shivan took to his social media handle to pen down a heartfelt note for his wife. To mark the occasion, he shared a visual of a cake accompanied by a soul-stirring song. He also expressed his warmest wishes for her birthday and emphasized that she encompasses all the beauty and significance in his life, bringing him immense joy.

Taking to Instagram Story on Saturday, Vignesh dropped a brief clip showcasing a birthday cake for his beloved wife Nayanthara. Sharing the visual, he wrote, "Love you my Uyir & Ulagam @nayanthara. Happy Birthday to you (followed by a red heart emoji). All the beauty and meaning of my life is you and your happiness (attached a kissing face emoji)."

It was on the sets of the film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in 2015 that Nayanthara and Vignesh fell in love with each other. Their love story eventually culminated in a grand wedding ceremony on June 9, 2022, in Tamil Nadu's Mahabalipuram. The event saw the attendance of renowned celebrities such as Rajinikanth, AR Rahman, Shah Rukh Khan, Suriya, and Jyotika.