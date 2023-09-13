Hyderabad: Basking in the glorious commercial success and rave reviews for her performance in Jawan, Nayanthara has topped IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities chart. IMDb, in full Internet Movie Database, launched Popular Indian Celebrities Feature earlier this year. Released weekly, the list determined by more than 200 Million fans from around the globe showcases the Indian celebrities trending globally. In the latest list shared by IMDb, Jawan star Nayanthara is even trending ahead of Shah Rukh Khan, her superstar co-star from Jawan.

Nayanthara tops IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities' chart:

Tamil superstar Nayanthara has won over movie buffs with her performance in Jawan if the results of IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities' chart are anything to go by. The actor, who was at the number three position last week, has secured the top slot leaving Shah Rukh Khan behind.

Top 3 spots secured by team Jawan:

IMDb's latest Popular Indian Celebrities chart exemplifies the hype around Jawan. While Nayanthara tops the chart like a queen, King Khan secures the second position. Meanwhile, Jawan's director Atlee Kumar has raced up to the third spot from his last week position of tenth.

Vignesh Shivan reacts as Nayanthara tops IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities' chart:

Nayanthara's husband and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan is seemingly her biggest cheerleader. The filmmaker often shares posts giving shoutouts to his superstar wife for her achievements. On Wednesday, Vignesh took to social media to hail his "Thangamaye" as she secured the top spot IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities' chart. Taking to Instagram Stories, Vignesh wrote, "Proud of you" and tagged his gorgeous wife as he reshared IMDb's post on his handle.

About IMDb and its Popular Indian Celebrities feature:

For the unversed, IMDb is a popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows. The platform launched Popular Indian Celebrities feature in February 2023. The list determined by fans allows movie-buffs to track trending celebrities and find new up-and-coming talent every week. The data is churned out from more than 200 million users who access the platform each month globally.