NAWAZUDDIN SIDDIQUIS KISSING SCENE WITH 21 YEAR OLD NAVNEET KAUR IN TIKU WEDS SHERU DRAWS IRE OF NETIZENS

Hyderabad: Kangana Ranaut is ready to make her production debut with Tiku Weds Sheru, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and debutant Avneet Kaur. The film will be available on Amazon Prime Video later this month. The teaser for Tiku Weds Sheru, which had a kissing scene starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur, was published on Wednesday, and it did not go down well with some social media users.

Some netizens slammed the age gap that the lead pair shares. Taking to Twitter, a user wrote: "Nawazuddin siddiqui (48) has a kissing scene with Avneet kaur (21 ) . I know this is legally okay, but somewhere morally i am unable to digest ." Another tweet read: "20 years old Tic toker Avneet Kaur does on screen kiss with 48 yrs old Nawazuddin Siddiqui. This is ridiculous that her parents are allowing this. She's one of the highest earning tic toker, but greed for money & fame these girls can go at any level."

Tiku Weds Sheru is the first film produced by Manikarnika Productions, Kangana Ranaut's production company. It will be available on Prime Video on June 23. Sai Kabir directed and wrote the romantic comedy, which stars Nawazuddin and Avneet together for the first time.

This is Avneet's first leading role in a film. She has appeared in several productions, including Chandra Nandini and Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga. The plot revolves around Tiku (Nawazuddin) and Sheru (Avneet), who are polar opposites and get married. Tiku sees her marriage as an opportunity to relocate to Mumbai and pursue a career in movies. Sheru, on the other hand, has been appearing in films in minor roles for many years. The film's trailer showcases their odd love story as well as their difficulties.

