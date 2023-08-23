Hyderabad: Trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap starrer Haddi got unveiled on Wednesday. The upcoming streaming release will feature Nawazuddin in the role of a transgender. Going by the Haddi trailer, the film delves into the heart of the country's dark criminal chain. Helmed by Akshat Ajay Sharma, Haddi will be out on ZEE5 on September 7.

The 2 minutes and 25 seconds long trailer opens with an intense scene where Nawazuddin oozing terror and with a penchant for blood holds a butcher's knife. Nawaz's character can be seen sitting comfortably on a chair with a blood-stained knife in hand surrounded by many women in the background.

As the trailer unfolds, it shares a peek inside a criminal's psyche who takes on a ruthless society intoxicated with vengeance, violence, and power. In the film, Nawazuddin plays two distinct characters - Haddi and Harika, a transgender woman. Akshat's debut film revolves around this politician-mobster-transgender who moves mountains to join a gang of criminals. The film is billed as a tale of love, revenge, and identity. Nawazuddin's raw intensity and depth steal the show in Haddi trailer.

Anurag and Nawazuddin aside, Haddi also stars Ila Arun, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Saurabh Sachdeva, Shridhar Dubey, Rajesh Kumar, Vipin Sharma, and Saharsh Shukla. Meanwhile, to get the representation right, the makers of Haddi have brought on board 300 real transgender people in the film.

