NAVEEN POLISHETTY FEEDS BIRYANI TO A FAN DURING MISS SHETTY MR POLISHETTY MOVIE PROMOTIONS

Hyderabad: Naveen Polishetty is one of the popular actors and he has a huge fan following among the youth. He acts funny not only on screen, but also shares laughs behind the screen. As part of the promotion of his new film 'Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty', he has been visiting many cities in Andhra Pradesh for the past few days.

He went to the malls and colleges there and greeted the fans. He made them laugh with his antics. In that order, on Sunday, he visited Vijayawada and Guntur and shared the scenes of the tour on social media, saying that he liked the Vijayawada tour very much. A video posted on X (formerly Twitter) was attracting everyone's attention. Naveen was eating biryani sitting on a car in a street in Vijayawada when many fans rushed towards him to take selfies with him.

But a lucky fan got an opportunity to eat biryani as Naveen can be seen on video feeding him. Immediately, he offered the pot biryani to that fan. Many netizens are commenting saying 'Simplicity means this' and 'How is our Bejawada?' Anushka Shetty acted opposite Naveen Polishetty in the movie directed by Mahesh Babu. In this, the hero will be seen as a stand-up comedian and the heroine will be seen as a chef. Abhinav Gotam, Muralisharma, Tulsi and others played key roles. The film will be released on September 7 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

It may be recalled that Naveen Polishetty acted in 'Jathi Ratnaulu', which became a massive hit. The film was produced by Nag Ashwin under the banner of Swapna Cinema. The movie was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 14 crore and collected Rs 70 crore at the box office.