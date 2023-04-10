NATIONAL SIBLINGS DAY KIARA ADVANI AND KARISHMA KAPOOR SHARE PICTURES WITH THEIR SIBLINGS MISHAAL AND KAREENA

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Siblings Day, several Bollywood celebrities wished and shared special posts for their brothers and sisters. Taking to Instagram, Bollywood actor Kiara Advani shared an adorable picture with her younger brother Mishaal Advani to wish him a happy siblings' day. Following suit, Bollywood diva Karishma Kapoor posted a throwback picture with her younger sister Kareena Kapoor Khan.

In the pictures shared by Kiara, Mishaal can be seen clad in Indian attire and posing with his sister. The picture is a recent one from Kiara's wedding with actor Sidharth Malhotra. The carousel post has three pictures, all from Kiara's wedding festivities in Rajasthan. In the first picture, Kiara can be seen hugging her brother from behind and in the other two Mishaal is seen sitting on the ground and looking at Kiara in her wedding lehenga seated on a sofa.

On the other hand, Karishma Kapoor too shared a picture of her sister Kareena Kapoor. Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor shared a special memory with her sister Kareena on Siblings Day and expressed that they both always supported each other through good and bad times. The photo dates back to the time when Karishma was new in the industry and Kareena had not yet forayed into the field of acting. Sharing the picture, Karishma wrote: Always by each other’s side (heart emoticons) #SisterLove #SiblingDayEveryday.

National Siblings Day is a day to honour our connections with our brothers and sisters and it is being celebrated this year on April 10. Some of the other Bollywood celebrities like Athiya Shetty, Shilpa Shetty, Rhea Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Rakul Preet also wished their siblings with an adorable picture.

