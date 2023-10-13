Hyderabad: To entice moviegoers back to theatres, the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) decided to observe a national day for films last year. To mark the day, ticket costs were reduced to just Rs 75 on September 23, 2022. The unique day was established to commemorate the reopening of movie theatres following the prolonged Covid lockdowns.

The day also reflects on the glorious 110 years of Indian cinema. To commemorate the day honouring cinema, many celebrities took to their social media handles to express their happiness. Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra went down the memory lane and shared a reel of all the characters played by him starting from his debut film Student Of The Year. Along with the video, he wrote: "Lights, camera, love ♥️#NationalCinemaDay"

Similarly, former Hindi film actor Esha Deol shared a selfie with her mother veteran actor Hema Malini on the occasion of National Cinema Day. Sharing the picture of inside a movie theatre, the Dhoom actor wrote: "celebrating #nationalcinemaday with the one & only @dreamgirlhemamalini". On the same line, Abhishek Bachchan shared a post with a caption that read: "Logic aur magic ki duniya.#NationalCinemaDay"

Sitara Ghattamaneni, South superstar Mahesh Babu's, who said acting runs in her DNA, shared a family photo on National Cinema Day with the caption: "CINEMA - a word that holds a very special place in my life and my upbringing. It's just not an industry for me; it's a part of my DNA. My father, a titan of the silver screen, has always been my inspiration, just like how his father was to him. My thathagaru, known to the world as the legendary evergreen superstar Krishna♥️♥️has had such a profound impact and influence on us all, and I’m so proud and thankful to be a part of this legacy he left behind for my father, my brother, and me.♥️♥️♥️ Here is to the magic of cinema and to all of you who love and support my family's cinematic journey. 🎬❤️ #NationalCinemaDay"