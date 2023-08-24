New Delhi: Hindi film "Rocketry: The Nambi Effect" on Thursday won the National Award for Best Feature Film while Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon shared the Best Actress award for their roles in "Gangubai Kathiawadi" and "Mimi", respectively. South superstar Allu Arjun was judged the best actor for the Telugu film "Pushpa: The Rise (Part I)".

The National Awards for 2021 were announced by filmmaker Ketan Mehta who headed the 11-member jury. The National Film Award for best director went to Nikhil Mahajan for Marathi film "Godavari". Pankaj Tripathi was named best supporting actor for "Mimi" and Pallavi Joshi the best supporting actress for "The Kashmir Files".

Also read: Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon share the best actress award in 69th National Film Awards

"The Kashmir Files", directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, also won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best film on National Integration'. The award for best popular film providing wholesome entertainment went to the Telugu version of the multilingual film "RRR".

Last year the Best Actor Award for 2020 was shared between Suriya for 'Soorarai Pottru' and Ajay Devgn for the Hindi movie 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'. Actress Aparna Balamurali bagged the Best Actress award. Manoj Muntashir has won the award for Best Lyrics for the Hindi movie 'Saina'. (With Agency Inputs)