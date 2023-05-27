Hyderabad: The first romantic number from the Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem ki Katha, titled 'Naseeb Se' is out now. Fans were eagerly waiting for more glimpses of the movie, as the teaser of the film was very appreciated due to the chemistry between the stars, and the film will be tapping into the genre of romantic musical drama.

The song is garnering praise due to the beautiful chemistry between Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, and the picturesque locations of Kashmir it has been shot in. Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani also shared the song on their individual Instagram accounts. Fans have been comparing the duo's presence in the music video to that of SRK and Kajol from DDLJ. Recently Kiara shared images of BTS from the song shoot on her social media handles. The film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' marks the second collaboration between actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani after the 2022 blockbuster 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

The song 'Naseeb Se' has been composed by Payal Dev, Vishal Mishra and Payal Dev have provided the vocals, and A. M. Turaz has penned the lyrics. Satyaprem Ki Katha, directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Shareen Mantri Kedia & Kishor Arora is slated to hit the theatres on June 29.

Apart from 'Satya Prem Ki Katha', Karthik Aryan will be seen in films like 'Aashiqui 3' and 'Captain India'. On the other hand, Kiara will also be seen in an upcoming action drama film 'Game Changer' alongside 'RRR' actor Ram Charan.

Also read; Satyaprem Ki Katha teaser: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani steal the show with their chemistry in romantic musical