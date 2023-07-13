Hyderabad: Actors Nani and Mrunal Thakur's upcoming Telugu movie, which was tentatively titled Nani 30 until now, has been finally titled Hi Nanna, the makers announced on Thursday. Production banner Vyra Entertainments shared the news on its social media handles and also unveiled a teaser of the movie.

Taking to Instagram, the production banner dropped a poster of the movie and wrote in the caption, "Here we go... Unveiling the magical world of #HiNanna to all of you." The poster gave the first glimpse of the chemistry between the lead actors Nani and Mrunal. Child actor Kiara Khanna, who portrays Nani's daughter in the movie, also features in the poster.

Nani and Mrunal also shared the film's title and an official poster on their social media pages. Taking to Twitter, Nani wrote, "Hi #Nani30 is #HiNanna. She calls me that.. Not the little one." On the other hand, Mrunal took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "The wait is over! Here's a peek into our cute little world of #HiNanna. Can't wait for you all to witness this heartwarming story unfold on the big screen."

Also read: Mrunal Thakur's first look from Nani 30 sets the internet ablaze

Hi Nanna marks Nani and Mrunal Thakur's first movie together. The family drama is directed by Shouryuv and produced by Mohan Cherukuri (CVM) and Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala. Hesham Abdul Wahab is the music director for the film. The movie will have a pan-India release in five languages including Tamil. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 21 of this year. (With agency inputs)