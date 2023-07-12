NANDITA DAS ZWIGATO IN OSCAR LIBRARY HOW THE ACADEMY CURATES FILMS AND OTHER INDIAN TITLES THAT MADE IT TO COVETED COLLECTION

Hyderabad: In a significant career milestone, Nandita Das' Nandita Das' Zwigato, a groundbreaking film that has captivated audiences with its thought-provoking narrative and exceptional performances, has now secured its place in the revered Oscar Library. Elated with Zwigato making it to the coveted collection at the Academy, Das took to social media to share the excitement.

Including Zwigato, there are over a dozen Indian films that joined the Oscar Library which The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences takes great pain to curate. How they select a film to be part of the collection at The Margaret Herrick Library is an interesting process. Das' latest work making through the stages of selection is a feat to celebrate as Indian films that made it to Oscar Library can be counted on the fingertip.

Kapil Sharma and Nandita Das' Zwigato in Oscar Library:

On Tuesday, Nandita took to Twitter to share that her directorial venture Zwigato headlined by Kapil Sharma has now earned a spot in the Library of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Das in her tweet said that Zwigato making it to the Oscars Library is a reminder that the film is relevant and glad they made it.

She further underlined the importance of stories that are authentic and rooted in contexts as they can seamlessly transcend cultures and find an audience beyond borders. The actor-turned-director also expressed hope that her film finds OTT takers soon as she thinks "it’s time to give the audience the opportunity to see Zwigato."

Indian films in Oscar Library:

Zwigato is not alone to achieve this remarkable feat. The Margaret Herrick Library has also welcomed other noteworthy Indian films into its esteemed collection. These films, representing the diverse range of Indian cinema, showcase the industry's artistic excellence, cultural depth, and unique storytelling techniques.

Among the esteemed Indian films that have found a home within the hallowed halls of the Oscar Library, surprisingly, there were a few that got brutally panned back home. Have a look at Indian films that earned a spot in the prestigious collection.

India's notable entry in the Oscar Library is the timeless classic Mother India (1957), directed by Mehboob Khan. This iconic film delves into the struggles of a resilient Indian mother who faces numerous challenges while raising her children. With its powerful performances and heartfelt narrative, Mother India resonated with audiences worldwide and became a symbol of Indian cinema's strength and resilience.

The inclusion of Mira Nair's Salaam Bombay! (1988) further emphasizes the diversity and depth of Indian cinema. This poignant portrayal of the lives of street children in Mumbai not only garnered critical acclaim but also received an Academy Award nomination for Best Foreign Language Film. Its raw and honest depiction of the harsh realities faced by marginalized youth struck a chord with audiences globally.

The Oscar Library also included Indian films like Lagaan (2001), Devdas (2002), Chak De India! (2007), Rock On (2008), Raajneeti (2010), Guzaarsih (2010), R… Rajkumar (2013), Happy New Year (2014), Parched ( 2015), Baby (2015). Earlier this year, the makers of Pan Nalin's Chhello Show were also invited to submit the film's script to be included in Oscar Library.

What is Margaret Herrick Library or Oscar Library?

The Oscar Library, housed within the prestigious Margaret Herrick Library in Los Angeles, stands as a treasure trove of cinematic history and knowledge. It is a revered institution that honors and preserves films from across the globe, ensuring their accessibility for generations to come. Margaret Herrick Library is renowned for its extensive collection of materials related to films. It serves as a valuable resource for filmmakers, researchers, and film enthusiasts worldwide.

How does The Academy select films to add to Margaret Herrick Library?

The first step in the selection process involves a careful evaluation of films that have garnered recognition by The Academy through nominations and awards. The selection process extends beyond recent releases and acclaimed films. The Academy also recognizes the importance of preserving cinematic classics, milestones, and culturally significant works.

The committee responsible for curating the library's collection conducts extensive research, seeking out films that have made a lasting impact on the industry or have contributed to the cultural and social fabric of their respective eras.

The committee then embarks on a meticulous review process which involves in-depth discussions, screenings, and evaluations to gauge each film's historical, cultural, and artistic significance. The committee comprises experts and professionals well-versed in film history and preservation, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the films' contributions to the medium. During the review process, several factors come into play.

The committee considers a film's influence on the industry, its representation of diverse voices and perspectives, technical innovations, and its lasting legacy. They analyze the film's impact on storytelling techniques, thematic exploration, and its place within the broader cinematic canon.

Once the review process is complete, the committee convenes to make the final selections. They aim to create a collection that reflects the breadth and depth of cinema, encompassing diverse genres, styles, and cultural perspectives. The chosen films not only represent artistic excellence but also shed light on the evolution of filmmaking, acting as a comprehensive resource for scholars, researchers, and cinephiles. The selected films are then added to the Oscar Library's collection, joining the ranks of cinematic masterpieces that have shaped the history of the medium.

The library's role extends beyond mere preservation; it serves as an educational platform, offering a wealth of knowledge and inspiration to filmmakers, scholars, and enthusiasts worldwide.

In the years to come, we eagerly anticipate more Indian films finding their rightful place among the esteemed collection at the Oscar Library, continuing to showcase the brilliance and diversity of Indian cinema to the world.