Mumbai: Makers of the upcoming action film NBK108 starring Nandamuri Balakrishna and Arjun Rampal on Thursday unveiled the official title. Taking to Instagram, Nandamuri Balakrishna dropped his first look poster with a title announcement.

Sharing the poster, they wrote, "Anna has come down now mass massacre starts. Presenting #NandamuriBalakrishna in & as #BhagavanthKesari." The film tentatively titled NBK108 is now officially as Bhagavanth Kesari. It's the character name of Balakrishna in this first-of-its-kind actioner and the caption I Don't Care indicate his unrestrained attitude.

The title logo is designed strikingly with the State Emblem of India (the Lion Capital of Ashoka) interleaved in it. Balakrishna sports a salt-and-pepper look while donning an intense avatar. He wears a brown color Kurta and formal pants with a stole wrapped around his neck

Sitting on his knee, Balakrishna hits a weapon on the ground to his aggression. The film is being directed by Anil Ravipudi. This project is being produced on a grand scale by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner of Shine Screens banner.

Kajal Aggarwal is the female lead in the movie and Sreeleela will be seen in a crucial role. Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal is making his Tollywood debut with the movie. S Thaman composes tunes for the film, while C Ram Prasad takes care of cinematography. Tammi Raju is the editor and Rajeevan is the production designer. V Venkat will choreograph the action part. The shoot is presently underway in Hyderabad and Bhagavanth Kesari is scheduled for its theatrical release for Vijayadasami (Dussehra). (ANI)

