NANA PATEKAR STRONGLY CONDEMNS NEPOTISM TAKES VEILED DIG AT JAWAN GADAR 2 AT THE VACCINE WAR TRAILER LAUNCH

Hyderabad: Nana Patekar, the legendary actor, spoke about a recent blockbuster that he found insufferable at the trailer launch for his forthcoming film The Vaccine War. He made a sneaky dig at the lead actor, claiming that the audience is being forced to see lousy films. He also mentioned nepotism in passing at the same event.

Nana appeared to make a dig at recent popular films Jawan and Gadar 2 during the trailer launch of his upcoming film, which is billed as India's "first ever bio-science" film, and is based on the true story of Indian scientists. The trailer was released on Tuesday by the makers.

Nana stated that, because of OTT, the era of commercial and parallel cinema no longer exists. "Toh parallel cinema ka daur raha nahin," he said adding, "Jo raha hai ki aap kaunsa thinking rakhte hai. Certain types of films are currently getting popular. A film recently became a big hit. I went to see it. Main film poori dekh nahin paa raha tha. Woh film bahut chal rahi hai. Since it worked, I believe we will continue to make such films and persuade consumers to enjoy them."

Upon Nana's revelation, netizens were quick to conclude that the Apaharan actor was talking about Jawan and Gadar 2, which have been running successfully at the box office. Taking a dig at nepotism, the seasoned actor said that stars expose their children to the public and continue to encourage them until spectators gradually begin to overlook their imperfections. He believes that celebrity kids eventually gain public acceptance.

In the meantime, The Vaccine War will be released on September 28 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. With The Vaccine War, Nana Patekar is back on the big screen after five years after Kaala. In The Vaccine War, he plays Balram Bhargava, the former director general of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), who was actively involved in dealing with the epidemic and was part of the vaccine development team.

