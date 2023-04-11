Hyderabad: Former Bollywood actor Namrata Shirodkar posted a photo of Mahesh Babu interacting with his kids Sitara and Gautam on her official Instagram account. Namrata captioned the image as "My 3 Musketeers back together." Mahesh Babu can be seen wearing all-white clothing, including a white hoodie and trousers with black shoes. The three can be seen smiling in the picture.

It appears the actress is still in Paris, where Mahesh Babu and Gautam joined them, based on the location indicated in the photo. For the unversed, Namrata Shirodkar was having a great time in Paris, one of Europe's most romantic cities, with her daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni. She treated her fans with pictures from her vacation, which also saw her sister Shilpa accompanying her.

Namrata Shirodkar shares picture of her three musketers; Netizens wonder what they are discussing

As per their plan, they had intended to travel to Switzerland, their preferred vacation spot, where Mahesh Babu and his son Gautam Ghattamaneni were to join them, after finishing the Paris leg of their trip. Mahesh Babu and his son were recently photographed at the airport in Hyderabad, confirming that they are on their way to join Namrata and Sitara.

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu will next be seen in a movie with Trivikram Srinivas, which is tentatively titled SSMB28. This comes after the box office successes of Athadu and Khaleja that Mahesh Babu and director Trivikram Srinivas collaborated on SSMB28. The duo is coming together after 12 years for a film. Pooja Hegde is playing the lead role in the upcoming movie. Actress Sreeleela will also be seen playing a significant role. Mahesh Babu will then start working on his next project, SSMB29, for RRR director SS Rajamouli.

