NAMRATA SHIRODKAR MAHESH BABU OPT FOR COZY AT HOME BIRTHDAY CELEBRATIONS AS DAUGHTER SITARA GHATTAMANENI TURNS A YEAR OLDER WATCH

Hyderabad: Ditching foreign tours or any extravagant plans, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar organised a birthday party at their house for their daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni. It was attended by Sitara's immediate family and friends. Namrata has now revealed images of the house party decorations and the cake-cutting event on Instagram.

Namrata Shirodkar revealed details about the party decor and how she and Mahesh celebrated Sitara's birthday at home. They were joined by Mahesh Babu and Sitara's girl gang. Taking to Instagram Stories, Namrata dropped a sneak peek of the celebrations and the decor.

In the video, the hall was decked on one side with glossy strings and on the other with a golden banner. Balloons were stuck to the ceiling, and gold foil alphabetical ballons read: 'Happy Birthday Sitara'. Disco lights also contributed to the party atmosphere at home.

Namrata then posted a photo of herself serving cake to Sitara while the latter cut a cake on a table. In another photo, Sitara's older brother Gautham Ghattamaneni was seen feeding her a piece of cake. They were all posing together, including Sitara's friends in a group photo.

The former actor sharing a picture of Sitara with her girl gang wrote: "Cuties and my little big Barbie." Sitara was dressed in a pink crop top and white trousers. For the unversed, the birthday girl had given out bicycles to other schoolgirls to commemorate her 11th birthday.

Sharing a video from the occasion, Sitara wrote: "Thank you all for making my day truly unforgettable. Your presence made it even more memorable!" On this special occasion, Mahesh Babu dropped the short film Princess, which stars Sitara in the lead. It was created by the jeweller company for which Sitara is a brand ambassador.

taking to Instagram, Namrata wished her daughter on the big day. She wrote: "Another year older, but always my baby girl. Today is all about honouring you and the joy you bring to our lives. Happy birthday, my dear @sitaraghattamaneni!!" Mahesh wished her a happy 11th birthday with another photo from the shoot, writing, "Happy 11th my star!! @sitaraghattamaneni, achieve everything you set your mind to."

