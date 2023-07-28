Hyderabad: In addition to being a fantastic actor, Mahesh Babu is also a doting husband. The actor is praised by his fans for being a devoted husband and father who enjoys spending time with his family, especially his wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids. The star frequently joins them on their holidays. Mahesh was spotted at the Hyderabad airport last week with his wife and kids taking off to London.

Namrata, a former model and actor, just updated her Instagram feed with fresh images from their vacation. Friends and family take the front stage in Namrata Shirodkar's diary from London. In the pictures, Namrata is accompanied by her husband Mahesh Babu, their kids daughter Sitara and son Gautham, Namrata's sister Shilpa Shirodkar, and friends.

Namrata Shirodkar drops new pictures from London tour, Mahesh Babu makes an appearance

Namrata Shirodkar drops new pictures from London tour, Mahesh Babu makes an appearance

Namrata captioned the images writing, "Some evenings are special... #london." She captioned another group photo as "Some special evenings.. #london." Prior to this, Namrata had shared lovely images from a family dinner. Shilpa Shirodkar, Mahesh Babu, Namrata, and her husband Aparesh Ranjit are all depicted in a frame that Namrata shared.

Namrata captioned the photo, "Bonding over food, stories, and shared joys #Londoncalling #familyfriends." Seems like Namrata and Mahesh are having a gala time in London. The two met on the set of their film Vamsi in 2000. The duo tied the knot in 2005 after dating for 5 years.

For the unversed, Mahesh Babu made his acting debut in Raja Kumarudu (1999) alongside Preity Zinta. A few of the films in which he has appeared include Athadu, Pokiri, Athidhi, Dookudu, Spyder, Bharat Ane Nenu, Sarileru Neekevvaru, and Maharshi. His most recent appearance was in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. He will next be seen in Guntur Kaaram. On the other hand, Namrata bid farewell to acting ventures post her marriage.

Also read: Mahesh Babu, Namrata and kids bid adieu to Paris trip, seen at Hyderabad airport